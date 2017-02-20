At least six suspected facilitators of the Sehwan blast have been arrested during combing operations executed in the bordering areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Sources informed that those arrested were involved in facilitating in the Sehwan blast and belong to Hafeez Brohi group about whom the sources claimed that the suspects were involved in organising the proscribed Daesh’s network in the area. The group is reportedly behind the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine bombing. Hafeez Brohi group was previously affiliated with outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi but lately pledged allegiance to Daesh.

LEAs arrested a suspected facilitator of Sehwan shrine blast from Khairpur, investigating sources said. The suspect, who is affiliated with Hafeez Brohi group, has been rounded up from a suburban area of Khairpur,