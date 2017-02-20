Security forces across the country continued crackdown against terrorists on Monday, following a wave of terrorism last week which claimed over 100 lives. More than 650 suspects including a large number of Afghan nationals have been arrested.

Police arrested 35 Afghan Nationals in Quetta and registered case against them in various police stations of the city. The Afghan Nationals were arrested in accordance with the Foreign Act for illegally staying in Pakistan.

In Kotli, Azad Kashmir, 60 Afghanis were arrested for their illegal stay and cases have been registered against them.

In Mianwali, 39 suspects were arrested in search operation by police and other agencies on Monday night while in Hafizabad, police and intelligence agencies conducted a combing operation arresting 16 suspects. Weapons and drugs were recovered from them.

In Mandi Bahauddin and Dera Ghazi Khan, security forces arrested 146 Afghan nationals, and recovered weapons and drugs from them. Raids in Mandi Bahaudin were conducted jointly by Counter-Terrorism Department and police in Afghan neighbourhoods.

In Rawalpindi, during raids in hotels and guesthouses security forces arrested 87 people for having incomplete documents. Additional police contingents have been posted at all entrance and exit points of the city.

In Lahore, Police conducted search operation in different parts of the city on Sunday-Monday night and apprehended at least 12 suspects

According to details, police conducted search operation in, Chong, Sher Shah Colony and Raiwind Road and adjacent areas during which identity documents of the residents were checked.

Two hundred and forty-four suspects were arrested during search operations in different areas of Swabi on Monday morning.

Police source said the arrests also include fifteen facilitators of terrorists. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, 86 suspects including Afghan nationals were arrested during search operations in Rawalpindi whike nine suspected Afghans were arrested in Islamabad on Monday morning.

Police, Rangers and other security forces personnel took part in the operations.

Biometric device was also used for the identification. At least 12 people were taken into custody who failed to provide any identity document.

Police sources said that the search operation was launched to maintain law and order situation in the area.