Assailants on motorcycle managed to flee after killing Haji KaleemUllah in Charsadda, near his home in Shabaqadar. Haji was the chief of the local chapter of Khatam-E-Nabuwwat (an ant-ahmadi movement) and also JUI(F) leader.

JUI-F MNA Gauhar Shah termed the killing a terrorist act and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident. He warned that if this was not done, his party would launch an agitation campaign.

Police officials termed the incident a case of targeted killing and said that Haji Kaleemullah was lured out of his home before being shot dead. His dead body was brought to DHQ hospital where large numbers of JUI9F) workers gathered.

