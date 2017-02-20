CHITRAL - At least seven labourers died and seven others sustained injuries when an avalanche hit an auto-workshop of a Korean company near Lowari Tunnel in Chitral on Sunday.

According to deputy commissioner’s control room in Chitral, an avalanche hit an auto-workshop of Korean construction company Sambo, burying several labourers busy working at the workshop.

Rescue work was launched on emergency basis using the available machinery on the site. After hectic efforts, seven dead bodies were recovered, while seven injured were taken out from the site, official at the control room informed.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Shahab Hameed Yousafzai informed APP that avalanche triggered by continuous heavy snowfall hit a nearby mountain rock on the top of the workshop of Korean company, working on construction of 8.5 km long Lowari Tunnel.

Workshop was hit by landsliding and avalanche at 11.00 am as a result 14 people were buried under the debris and heavy stones and rocks. Chitral Levies, Chitral Scouts and Chitral Police along with local volunteers took part in rescue operation.

The dead were identified as Rehmat Zada, Jalal and Rehmat Ghazi alias Ilyas, who were stated to be local residents of Daroosh village of district Chitral, while the other four labourers, who also died, belonged to Punjab. They were identified as Haji Iftikhar, Kamran, Asif and Nadeem.

The injured were identified as Zamurd Hussain, Altaf Hussian and Qaiser Hussian from Punjab, Shakeel, Gul Alam, Bahadar Shah and Mujeeb from district Chitral. The wounded labourers were taken to district headquarters hospital. However, two of them who are stated to be serious were referred to Peshawar for treatment.

According to AFP, four more labourers were trapped beneath the snow.

Officials said the ill-fated labourers were technicians, who were busy in repairing heavy machinery being used for widening Lowari Tunnel. Despite the fear of more snow boulders falling from top of the mountains and continuous rain and heavy snowfall in the area, rescuers continued their work.

Labourers working with Sambo, local administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority took part in the rescue operation.

Earlier this month, at least 13 people had been killed and 20 homes were destroyed by avalanches and heavy rain which cut off district Chitral from the rest of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that an avalanche hit Chitral Scouts post a few years back and as a result seven soldiers were killed. Another avalanche killed four people in 2014.

APP adds: When contacted District Police Officer Syed Akbar Ali Shah informed that heavy avalanche hit house and cattle house of Kabeeruddin, resident of Ajoo goal, Garamchishma area as a result 25 cattle died under the debris of avalanche but people of the house were survived miraculously.

DC Chitral informed that roads of Arkari Valley, Broghul Kan Khoon are still blocked due to heavy snowfall and we are trying our best to open them very soon. Former Nazim Union Council Khot Imran Ali Shah while talking to this agency said that Nazak Wali Shah was killed and two others injured. The injured were identified as Azam Khan and Qurban Sharif. Bodies of the victims were retrieved by local volunteers from the snow.

Meanwhile, main roads and link roads remain closed due to heavy snowfall and landsliding in the valley leading to shortage of food and increasing problems for local residents. Snowfall also continued in Yarkhoon Lasht and Kankhoon Valley.