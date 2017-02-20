PHOOLNAGAR-A campaign for “Certified Seed is the Foundation of Agriculture Crop Yield” is organised by teachers and students of the Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) along with Institute of Agriculture Sciences (IAGS). On the occasion, chief guest Ameer Khan Khattak, project head Punjab Skills Development Project, highlighted the importance of certified seed to enhance agriculture productivity.

In his speech, Punjab Agriculture (Ext & AR) DG Dr Anjum Ali Buttar said that only certified seed can enhance yield 15 to 20 percent. He mentioned that 0.8 M.T seed is required for wheat crop but only 150,000 M.T certified seed is available in the market. Khalid Khokhar, chairman Kissan Ittehad Pakistan, blamed the government for not using and promoting certified seed. The campaign organised by ICS Director Dr Noshina Saleem along with IAGS Director Dr Saleem Haider. Teachers - Fahad Malik, Seemab Bukhari, Nasir Mumtaz and Adnan Zahid were organisers along with students -Malik Abdul Razzaq, Maqsoodul Hassan, Haris Maqsood, and others. Journalist and anchor person Saghir Ramay also join the campaign. All speakers and participants along with the faculty members appreciated the efforts of Mass Communication students to highlight importance of certified seed.

Murderer condemned to death



TT SINGH - A local court awarded capital punishment to a murder accused and fined him Rs200,000 for killing his nephew. According to the prosecution, M Waseem, a resident of Chak 324/JB, had killed son of his sister Ismail. Police said that the accused was willing to marry a girl of his choice but his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Jahanzeb opposed his proposal.

To avenge his brother-in-law, the accused tortured Jahanzeb’s son Ismail to death when he came to his house on November 4, 2015.

In light of the evidence, District and Sessions judge Ch Muhammad Nawaz sentenced the accused to death and fined him Rs200,000.