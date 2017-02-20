PESHAWAR - A local leader of Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference Maulana Kaleemullah Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants in Charsadda on Sunday in front of his home and made their escape good, an official of the Charsadda police control told APP.

The police official disclosed that unknown armed men opened indiscriminate firing in Bolkhail Town area of District Charsadda, situated 23 kms from Peshawar in the north, killing Khatm-e-Nabuwat leader Maulana Kaleemullah Khan on the spot. Police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and started collecting evidence from the crime scene. Police also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits involved in the attack.