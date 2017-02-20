Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz met Afghan Ambassador Omar Zakhilwal and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to achieving an Afghan led and owned peace process, reported Waqt News on Monday.

The Afghan ambassador termed the talks as “positive”. He said the meeting would mark a thaw in diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Kabul.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier said the two governments would work together to prevent cross-border movement by militant groups.

Relations between the two countries strained after a series of suicide attacks, claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Islamic State, killed hundreds and wounded scores in major cities across Pakistan.

Islamabad said militants implicated in recent attacks had taken shelter in Afghanistan. Amid a security crackdown, border crossings were closed and Afghan diplomats were summoned to Pakistan's military headquarters in Rawalpindi and given a list of 76 "most-wanted terrorists" that Pakistan said were in Afghanistan and demanded they be captured and handed over.

Since then, Pakistan Army says it has killed "over 100 terrorists", including some in camps inside Afghan territory in shelling on Friday and over the weekend.