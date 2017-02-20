Model Ayan Ali’s name is still there on Exit Control List despite the orders of Supreme Court (SC) because her lawyer failed to produce a copy or SC's order.

The model’s lawyer filed a contempt petition against the Ministry of Interior in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

However, when Justice Farooq Shah asked for a copy of the SC’s order that upheld SHC’s decision to remove Ali’s name from the ECL, the lawyer failed to do so.

The court ordered the lawyer today to produce the copy on March 3.

Earlier on January 19, the SHC ordered that the model’s name be removed from ECL.