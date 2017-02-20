QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead a farmer at Killi Abdul Rehman near Gulistan area of Killa Abdullah district.

Levies sources said that the victim identified as Attaullah was on way to home from his tube-well when armed assailants opened firing at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Levies force registered a case and started investigation.