LAYYAH-Five terrorists, belonged to outlawed outfit Jamaatul Ahrar, were killed in crossfire with the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department, the CTD sources informed.

Sources in the Multan CTD informed that the shootout occurred at Turko Adda area of Tehsil Choubara here in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the CTD, acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, the lawmen conducted an operation in Turko Adda area of tehsil Choubara. The CTD personnel, however, came across intense firing from the terrorists, which they returned. In the crossfire, five terrorists were killed.

According to the CTD, three terrorists managed to flee the scene under the cover of darkness. Sources informed that the terrorists were planning to attack a shrine in Multan and waiting for order from their commander Umar Khalid Kharasani. The CTD also recovered weapons, arms and explosive from the dead terrorists.