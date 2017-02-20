Pakistan Army on Monday killed four suspected militant commanders in Frontier Region Tank, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed in a statement.

The intelligence-based operation was reportedly carried out against Asmatullah Shaheen Bhittani group of the Taliban, added the ISPR statement.

One of the alleged militant was the son of former Taliban member Asmatullah Shaheen. The military’s media wing said security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunitions.

The identities of those killed in the military operation, as provided by ISPR, are Commander Zaman alias Toofan, Naib Commander Umar s/o Asmatullah Shaheen, Commander Wasiullah and Commander Zulam alias Zulmat.

Security forces said they had killed dozens of suspected militants after Islamic State claimed a suicide bombing that killed more than 80 worshippers at a Sufi shrine, the biggest in a spate of attacks this week across the country.

The bombing at the famed Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sindh was Pakistan's deadliest attack for two years, killing at least 83 people and highlighting the threat of militant groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State.

The security response was swift.

"Over 100 terrorists have been killed since last night and sizeable apprehensions also made," the military said in an operations update on Friday evening.

"Terrorists will be targeted ruthlessly, indiscriminately, anywhere and everywhere. No let up," an armed forces spokesman added in a tweet.

The bombings over five days have hit all four provinces and two major cities, shaking a nascent sense that the worst of the country's militant violence may be in the past.