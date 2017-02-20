Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have contacted different parliamentary leaders and discussed with them matters relating to military courts in detail.

In a statement, the speaker said session of central parliamentary committee on military courts likely to be held on Thursday instead of February 27.

In an interview, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said five consultative meetings have been conducted and draft bill regarding extension of military courts has been provided to all participants.

He said three years extension has been suggested in the draft bill. He stressed the need for unity among all parties on this issue.