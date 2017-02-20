RAHIM YAR KHAN-The students of Government Boys High School Rukanpur have been forced to get education under open sky as the school building has been demolished for a road project.

It was announced that motorway will pass through the school land. Parents of the students have serious reservations that without providing an alternative land to the students, the Education Department and district administration allowed the motorway authorities to demolish the school building when the annual examinations near.

School headmaster Mansoor Majeed said that his school of Rukanpur town located near Indus River, almost 60 km from here, was established in 1952 for the elementary classes initially and later in 1981 its status was high school. The school had two portions, one for high classes and other for the elementary classes on total 51 kanals of land.

Due to the construction of motorway, the school land was divided into two parts and its 36 kanal land was given to motorway. After its division, now only 15 kanal land exists for the school. Its elementary classes’ portion was not demolished but the building of high classes was demolished including 4 rooms, a library, computer lab, science lab, office of head master and staff room.

But it has been lacing building for primary classes since its start. Now, total 907 students are getting education in the school and only 207 students of elementary section have classrooms. The boundary wall of the school was constructed by motorway authorities on request.

Mansoor said that there was a big piece of state land adjacent to school where an old irrigation bungalow is present and the government was selling it through auction some years back. Similarly, there is another piece of land owned by Auqaf Department, he added. He demanded that a new and modern building for the school would be constructed there. Mansoor further said that he wrote many letters to the Punjab chief minister, DC and education officials but to no avail.

He said that he met with AC but he took no step for the building. DO secondary Mian Aziz Qureshi told this correspondent that he visited the school and instructed the headmaster to establish two sheds for the classes in winter season with the building material demolished.

He said that immediately a new building for large number of students could not be constructed. He said that first of all, the Revenue Department will provide alternative land and later the Building Department will prepare its design, then the new building could be established.

District Education Authority Cheif Executive Officer Malik Mukhtar said that he was with the secretary education and contact later but he did not reply.