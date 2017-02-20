SIALKOT-Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) has clinched the first position in Punjab’s all the 32 medical colleges by giving 100 percent result in the Final Professional MMBS Annual Examination 2016 held under the supervision of University of Health Sciences Lahore.

Talking to the newsmen, Principal Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary said that 99 medical students of KMSMC Sialkot appeared in this examination and fully passed, by giving 100 percent result. He said that only KMSMC gave 100 percent passing result across the Punjab.

He said KMSMC student Nafeesa Liaqat clinched first position by getting 1,272/1,500 marks, Hafiza Hina Zeb got second position by securing 1,269/1500 marks and Hafsa Faiz stood third by bagging 1,266/1,500 marks in this examination.

He added “My students are my asset and their achievement is my success. I am proud of you all for making me proud to head a nascent medical institute in Sialkot, the city of Allama Iqbal.” He added that KMSMC has been playing an instrumental role in promoting the quality medical education.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Dr Aslam felicitated KMSMC Principal, students and faculty members for their outstanding performance and their untiring efforts in grooming the medical students.

The VC added that KMSMC Sialkot students and administration deserve congratulation and admiration. On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal also visited KMSMC.

He highly hailed the academic performance of the KMSMC. He urged the faculty members to devote their full energy and capabilities with full devotion and dedication to prepare energetic doctors, enabling them to serve the ailing humanity after completing their medical education. He said that the government has successfully removed all the hurdles from the smooth way of quality education in the country.

VISIT: British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Ms Belinda Lewis will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today. The SCCI president told the newsmen that the British Deputy HC will discuss the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. She will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot.

Project to fight floods planned

The Punjab government has approved a flood protection plan and released a sum of Rs1.85 billion to Sialkot district administration for the project.

The government would soon establish a new drain Nullah near Pathaanwali in outskirts of Sialkot city to save it from flood to be caused by the Nullah Aik, the district administration said.

The deputy commissioner said a new link-drain Naullah would soon be established near Pathaanwali which would be later diverted to the Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal besides connecting it to the Nullah Aik, in a bid to halt the flood disasters.

The DC said that Rs1.85 billion would be spent on the project, which would be started in March 2017 and would be completed in a stipulated period of next two years. The link drain Nullah would be 120 feet wide as a chunk of Rs460 million would be spent on its digging.

He added that the district administration has also acquired the land with total cost of Rs700 million. He narrated that a 10-feet high and nine kilometre wall would also be established along the banks of the Nullah Aik near “Eastern Bypass” with a total cost of Rs700 million, which would be helpful to save the dozens of urban areas of Sialkot city including Jodheywali, Aallo Chak, Naikapura, Shafi Da Bhatta, Doburji Aaraaiyaan, Doburji Malhiyaan and Habibpura from the flood threats.