KHYBER AGENCY - Security forces on Sunday continued to deploy additional contingents of troops along the Afghan border in Loy Shelman area in tehsil Landi Kotal of Khyber Agency. In addition, the situation at the Pak-Afghan border of Torkham is still tense as the gate is yet to reopen after it was closed in the aftermath of a string of terrorist attacks in the four provinces of the country.

On the other hand, security forces continued to target suspected militant hideouts inside Afghanistan. Sources said till last night more than 17 suspected militants were killed and their sanctuaries were destroyed in Rena Parchao area.

The Torkham border remained closed for fourth consecutive day and traffic, pedestrians’ movement and Afghan transit trade remained suspended as well.

A large number of loaded vehicles from both sides were stranded on the border and passengers as well trucks were not allowed to travel beyond Michni checkpost.

According to local sources, some 30 Pakistani drivers and conductors were apprehended by the security forces for trying to enter into Pakistani territory in Zaman Sapray area of Landi Kotal.

FIVE MILITANTS HELD IN BAJAUR

Anwarullah Khan adds: At least five suspected militants were arrested and shifted to undisclosed location for investigation on Sunday.

Like other parts of the country, security forces have accelerated search operations against suspected militants in the agency following a wave of terrorist attacks in the country. Security sources said at least five suspected militants were arrested during fresh search operations in different areas of Mamond tehsil. They added the local people were fully supporting the security forces in search operations against the militants.

A day earlier, forces had arrested two brothers of a facilitator of Lahore suicide bombing. Media reports said father of the facilitator Anwarul Haq has also been arrested while their house has also been demolished. The arrested family members of the facilitator have also been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.