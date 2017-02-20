According to Waqt News, a high level official meeting was chaired by the COAS Bajwa in the GHQ, today. The matter under discussion was the existing volatile situation on the western border after Pakistan Army, today, tightened security at Pak-Afghan border to strictly monitor terrorists’ movement.

COAS said that Non-state actors will be targeted on impartial basis. The border management arrangements have been upgraded to deal with developing situation after Pakistan had witnessed eight blasts in the past five days. Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan, Abrar Hassan, told the Afghan Foreign Office that all of these attacks were traced back to terrorist elements based on Afghan soil.

COAS stressed that Pak-Afghan coordination and cooperation is imperative for success as the enemy is mutual. Pak-Afghan border also remains closed since Friday night due to security reasons.