SHAHKOT: An over speeding passenger bus has killed Head constable of Shahkot police station on Sunday near Jaat Nagar.

According to SHO Shahkot police station Rana Sajjad, the bus was taking people from Lahore to Faisalabad.

The bus was asked to stop at the check post, the driver did not stop rather increased his speed and crossed the check post. He drove over the head constable and killing him instantly, said SHO Sajjad.

The bus driver escaped from the scene, the bus has been seized and police are searching for the driver.