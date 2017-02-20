Islamabad - Pakistan Air Force fighter jets targeted the militants trying to regroup in Wucha Bibi, a bording area of North Waziristan Agency, killing the terrorists and destroying their hideout, said an Inter-Services Public Relations statement released late Sunday night.

“Terrorists tried to regroup in Wucha Bibi, border area in North Waziristan Agency. The PAF bombardment destroyed the hideout, killing several terrorists inside,” said the ISPR.