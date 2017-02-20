The security forces have moved heavy artillery and other military equipment closer to Afghanistan’s border to counter terrorists that pose a serious threat to Pakistan.

According to reports, Pak Army on Monday also tightened security at Pak-Afghan border to strictly monitor terrorists’ movement.

Reports said that the heavy weapons have been moved in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber Agencies on this side of the border. The area is close to Pak-Afghan border and terrorists sneak in in these agencies.

Safe havens of the terrorists are being targeted. Some sources said that terrorists have established hafe havens on Afghan side of the border and they are seen moving freely.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Syed Abrar Hussain, summoned by the Afghan foreign office on Friday over Pakistani military’s cross-border strikes targeting terrorists, informed the office that all of the recent attacks in Pakistan were found to have been coordinated by terrorists based in Afghanistan.

According to sources from the embassy, the Afghan foreign office claimed in the meeting that Pakistan was carrying out shelling across the Pak-Afghan border. The Afghan foreign office further claimed that some Afghan soldiers had also been killed in these strikes.

Ambassador Abrar Hussain, in response, informed the Afghan foreign office that Pakistan had witnessed eight blasts in the past five days. All of these attacks were traced back to terrorist elements based on Afghan soil, the ambassador told the foreign office.

Meanwhile Pak-Afghan border also remains closed since Friday night due to security reasons.