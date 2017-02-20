ISLAMABAD - Political parties across the spectrum have given tacit approval to giving extension to the military courts. The parties are currently in the process of discussing the duration of the extension.

Sources in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League(PML-Nawaz) confirmed to The Nation that all the parties including those who were averse to even establishment of the military courts when contacted by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had given nod to the extension of the military courts.

However, some of the parties including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl), Jamaat-i-Islami and some other parties wanted deletion of the clauses from 21st Constitutional Amendment, which give the impression of linkage of Islam and religious seminaries with terrorism. Accepting the request of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar almost all the parliamentary parties agreed to hold their meeting on February 23rd instead of February 27th, keeping in view the urgency of the matter.

The sources said that the government wanted to give three years extension to the military courts, while some parties were of the view that it should be two years time, while there was also opinion that the same should be one year.

It was further agreed between the stakeholders that during the extension period the government should expeditiously beef up the capacity of the existing judicial system, especially the anti-terrorist courts so that those courts could fill the gap of the military courts after the culmination of the extension period. Sources further said that the parties which had some serious reservations over the extension of the military courts or those who were averse to the constitutional amendment’s wording which had paved the way for establishment of these courts some two years ago would not oppose the move even if their concerns were not addressed and like they had done in the past would abstain from the process of granting extension to these courts from the parliament.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who had contacted leaders of various parliamentary parties on Saturday contacted Farooq Sattar of MQM, Shabzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour of ANP, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of AML, Shahji Gul Afridi of FATA and other parliamentary leaders on Sunday.

He highlighted significance of extending the working of military courts for speedy trial of terrorists and emphasised consensus among all the party leaders on this important issue.

Minister also telephoned speaker National Assembly and emphasised on behalf of the government, to advance the meeting of the main Parliamentary Committee on the subject and hold it on 23rd February, 2017 instead of 27th February as was earlier planned. He advised the speaker that since the meeting of the sub-committee was scheduled on 22nd February, it would be appropriate to convene the main committee on 23rd February, 2017 to facilitate early decisions in the matter.

Dar in his conversation with different leaders on Sunday reiterated that recent spate of terrorist attacks across the country called for a rapid and befitting response.