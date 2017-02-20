MANDI BAHAUDDIN-PML-Q leader and former chief minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the present rulers were responsible for all the national crises especially terrorism and deteriorating law and order in the country.

He was addressing a public gathering mostly attended by farmers, ex-servicemen and labourers at Saida Sharif, a village situated on outskirts of Phalia; He said Mian brothers were spending public funds at Lahore leaving nothing for the rural area of other parts of the province. He said they had burdened Punjab with heavy debts and their policies were anti-people. The health facilities were not functioning properly and the patients dying for the lack of treatment and medicines, he said, and added doctors and paramedical staff remain on strikes.

“The rulers have no fear of God in their hearts and they are depriving the people of their rights. He said when he was Punjab CM, he built new tertiary hospital in Mandi district but during past 10 years it had not been completed. Similarly, he built Cardiology Hospital at Wazirabad and three modern hospitals besides adding more beds to Mayo Hospital at Lahore. However, he said, the present rulers did not make them functional. He said they were busy shifting national wealth to foreign lands and they also get admission in London hospital for medical treatment on public expense.

Counting his achievements during his tenure as Punjab CM, he said the government paid half electricity bills of farmers and increased water supply for irrigation purposes. Water channels were bricked up to avoid wastage of irrigation water. He said distributed laser levelers among the farmers and ended Abyana tax. Commenting on kisan package of Punjab govt, he said it is consumed by patwaries and nothing is left for benefit of farmers.

He said during his tenure wheat and paddy were procured by the government and the farmers economic condition improved. But now their main crops like wheat and paddy were going in loss, he added. He said he raised Rescue 1122 and established police check posts to make journey safe on the roads. For traffic control, he recruited traffic wardens. He built new colleges and schools and provided books and other writing material for the students, he added.

Referring to the current wave of blasts across the country, he said innocent people were being killed due to incompetency and negligence of government. He said some die at the spot and injured when evacuated to hospital die due to non-availability of doctors and shortage of medicines.

“Immediate evacuation of persons who died on The Mall following terrorist attack could have been saved. They are flaunting the one terrorist facilitator who was caught by law enforcing agencies while they do not feel ashamed visiting hospital where no life-saving drugs are available,” he regretted. He said if the government could launch crackdown on terrorists after occurrences of terror incidents why not before it when they are given warning of terror threats by intelligence agencies in advance, he questioned.

With regard to law and order situations, he said that robberies and looting were taking place day and night and there was no check on them, he said. About usefulness of new local government system, he said under new law, the chairmen of local bodies have no power to address problems of people. They after losing their assets on elections are seeking jobs now, he said.

He said the schemes Sasti Roti, Danish schools and yellow cabs have already failed and now CPEC is endangered, he added. Despondency and chaos prevail across the country and no one feel secure, he added. He said as long as Mian brothers remain in power public will continue suffering, the best solution is to remove them with power of vote in next general elections, he said. He suggested people to hold collective prayers to get rid of incompetent and corrupt rulers.