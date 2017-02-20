GUJRANWALA - The police claimed to have unfolded the mystery surrounding the rape-cum-murder of a six-year-old girl. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, DSP Raza Awan said that the Gujranwala Saddr Police had received a complaint that an unidentified accused had raped and killed six-year-old Ayesha, daughter of Ejaz, resident of Jandiala Baghwala while dead body of the minor girl was found from fields in the area.

Following the complaint, the Saddr Police SHO along with his team investigated the case on scientific lines. The police arrested a suspected identified as Mujahid Ali who during preliminary investigation confessed to the crime. The suspect told to the police that he had kidnapped the minor girl and took her to fields where he raped and then hanged her to death.

MEDICINES FACTORY SEALED

The district administration and the health department, in a joint raid in Garjakh area, sealed a factory manufacturing spurious herbal medicines.

According health officials, on a tip-off, the City AC along with the Health Department officers, raided a factory in Garjakh area.

The officials recovered a huge quantity of spurious herbal medicines.

The officials sealed the factory while the owner succeeded in fleeing the scene.