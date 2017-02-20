KASUR/HAFIZABAD-The police claimed to have arrested 40 suspects during search operation conducted in Kot Radha Kishan here the other day.

The police also recovered huge quantity of drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to the police, the operation was launched in different areas of Kot Radha Kishan. Four SHOs, eight sub-inspectors, 13 assistant sub-inspector and 110 constables participated in the operation. During the operation, the police arrested 40 suspects and recovered drugs - 150 litres of liquor and 4.5 kg hashish - and illegal weapons - 12 guns and three pistols - from their possession.

21 SUSPECTS ARRESTED, INTERROGATED

The district police arrested 21 suspects during search operation conducted under National Action Plan in remit of the Pindi Bhattian and Jalalpur Bhattian Police.

According to the police spokesman, 17 people were released after biometric verification of their particulars while four of the suspects are being interrogated for their suspicious activities. He said that police are on alert in the district to combat any untoward incident. Security of sensitive places has been enhanced across the district, he added.