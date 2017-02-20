Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi on Monday said that politically negotiated settlement was the most viable option for peace and stability in Afghanistan, for which Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) remained an effective forum.

According to the Foreign Office, he was talking to United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative (SRSG) for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tadamichi Yamamoto who called on him in Islamabad.

The discussions focused on the situation in Afghanistan and efforts for promoting long term peace and stability in that country.

Emphasizing that Pakistan desires lasting peace in Afghanistan, Tariq Fatemi highlighted Pakistan’s continued efforts for strengthening engagement with the Afghan government to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including the fight against terrorism.

In this regard, Fatemi reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve “for effective border management underlining the need for cooperation by the Afghan side.”

Expressing appreciation for Pakistan’s positive role for promoting durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, Ambassador Yamamoto apprised Fatemi about various activities being undertaken by the UN for peace and development in Afghanistan.