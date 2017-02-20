Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders have decided to desist from organising any public meetings until the final decision of the Panama case.

According to sources, Imran Khan has directed the party leadership to enforce that no public meeting is organised until the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict. In this regard, Imran Khan’s scheduled public meeting at Sargodha has also been cancelled.

According to PTI Northern Punjab President Ami Kayani, the decision to cancel Khan’s address to the public was taken under a revised strategy.

“We are evolving future line of action in the light of possible decision of Supreme Court (SC) verdict,” he said.