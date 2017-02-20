Punjab seeks Rangers’ help to combat terror

LAHORE - After resisting a constant pressure from different quarters for almost two years, the Punjab government has finally agreed to seek Rangers’ help to combat terrorism in the province.

This important decision was taken at a meeting of Punjab Apex Committee held yesterday with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

After thorough deliberations on the subject by the civil and military officers, it was decided that Punjab government would seek help from Rangers to take on the terrorists wherever needed. Procedural details of the matter were left to be settled separately at other meetings.

National Security Adviser (r) Lt-Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali, provincial Minister for Counter-Terrorism Colonel (r) Muhammad Ayub, DG Punjab Rangers Major-General Azhar Naveed Hayat, General Officer Commanding 10th Division Major-General Sardar Tariq Aman, Chief Secretary Captain (r) Zahid Saeed, Inspector General Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Secretary Interior Major (r) Azam Sulaiman Khan and other high-ranking civil and military officers attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that there would be focused and indiscriminate operation against terrorists and their facilitators. Those who will provide sanctuary to these terrorists will also not be spared. It was also decided in the meeting to broaden the scope of operations on the basis of intelligence and to take strong measures to stop the illegal movement of Afghan migrants.

It was also decided to strictly watch the bordering divisions of Punjab, besides enhancing the cooperation between all intelligence networks in order to tackle any internal and external challenges and to have the meeting of provincial intelligence committee on regular basis.

Another important decision taken in the meeting was to intensify the ongoing operation against the banned outfits. The civil and military forces will take indiscriminate action against all the banned organisations and to arrest all their active workers. All sources of funding to the banned organisations will be stopped and foolproof security would be provided to foreigners and all CPEC-related projects.

During the Apex Committee meeting, doubt was expressed that terrorist network from Afghanistan might be used in a terrorist attack in Lahore. Recent incident of terrorist attack in Lahore was strongly condemned and Fateha was also offered for those who lost their lives and sincere condolences were also offered to the bereaved families.

The provincial apex committee expressed unity with the heirs of Shuhada and paid tributes to their invaluable services.

In the meeting, all the participants showed determination to end terrorism, militancy, extremism and sectarian violence from the country and to take immediate measures to achieve this end.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that no one will be allowed to play the game of fire and bloodshed in Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan. The people of Pakistan do not deserve terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence on their soil, he said, adding war will not end until and unless terrorism will end in the country and those who are responsible for it are brought to justice. The chief minister said the political and military leadership was on the same page in this war against terrorism. Terrorists will be held accountable for every drop of blood, he said.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the initiatives taken under the National Action Plan in order to end terrorism, militancy, extremism and sectarian violence in the country.

The Apex Committee meeting continued for four hours. Before the meeting start, the chief minister recited verses from the Holy Quran.

The participants were briefed regarding arrest of those responsible for the Lahore suicide attack. In this regard, the provincial counter-terrorism department was praised and appreciation was given to the authorities of CTD on carrying forward the investigation of Lahore bomb blast in a professional manner and on the arrest of those who facilitated the attack.

There was satisfaction on the arrest of the facilitators of Lahore bomb blast and other terrorists. In the meeting, appreciation was also given to Punjab Safe City Project. The committee strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks.

