According to political administration officials, security forces conducted an anti-terror offensive in which 15 alleged militants were killed in Kurram agency, yesterday. In the ensuing exchange of heavy fire, four suspected militants were injured and eleven deceased terrorists were foreign citizens.

As a result, security has been tightened in Parachinar and among other areas of the agency.

After the attack, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border had been closed with immediate effect due to security reasons in which at least 88 people were martyred when a suicide bomber attacked the crowded Sufi shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan on February 17, injuring up to 343 others.