LAHORE - The decision taken at a provincial apex committee meeting here yesterday to seek support from the Rangers to combat terrorism in Punjab is indicative of the gravity of the situation and the price the ruling PML-N may have to pay in future in case the scourge is not taken on without further delay. Otherwise, the provincial authorities have consistently been opposing the idea of Rangers involvement on the plea that the police would be able to deal with the terrorists quite effectively.

The summoning of some Afghan diplomats to the GHQ a couple of days ago was an unusual step. At that meeting the Afghan ‘guests’ were given a list of terrorists operating from Afghanistan, with the message that either they should be eliminated by the Afghan government or Pakistan would have to take necessary steps.

Normally, any message to some foreign diplomat is conveyed through the foreign office.

Authorities in Pakistan are convinced that RAW and NDS, the intelligence agencies of India and Afghanistan, have joined hands against Pakistan and they can go to any extent if not checked at this stage.

The apex committee’s decision also has some other ramifications. For example, with the deployment of Rangers, Punjab will also come almost at par with other provinces.

The Rangers have been operating in Karachi for quite some time and the Sindh government periodically extends their stay.

The Rangers have brought sea change in the law and situation in the country’s biggest city. Killings that had become order of the day have almost come to an end and there are no instances of kidnappings for ransom. Business community also feels secure and nobody is receiving ‘chits’ for extortion.

In Balochistan, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Constabulary extend necessary cooperation to the police.

According to a Quetta-based journalist, the FC and the Balochistan Constabulary have become almost an integral part of the law-enforcement system. They are there in all situations, normal or abnormal.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, only the police are responsible for maintenance of peace in settled areas. However, in FATA the army carries out operations to crush terrorism.

The shift in the Punjab government’s stand on the Rangers role is understandable.

The PML-N is determined to sweep the 2018 general election, and the dream will not come true unless the party gets majority seats from Punjab, its stronghold. The required level of support from Punjab will become unsure if CPEC-related or other development projects are not completed on schedule. And the completion of these projects will not be possible if terrorists continue their activities.

The next one year or so is very crucial for the PML-N - and other parties in power in various provinces. They have to show their performance to voters to be able to get their support in election.

The Punjab government will be a gainer if it succeeds in crushing terrorism with the help of Rangers. After all the Rangers are supposed to help the government deal with difficult situations. Their involvement doesn’t necessarily mean the failure of the elected government.

But observers are of the view that elimination of terrorism will not be possible unless the government takes some more steps.

Those awarded capital punishment for involvement in terrorist activities must be hanged without delay. Execution of such elements at public places will send a stronger message to the would-be-terrorists to stay away from such activities.

If the moratorium on executions continues for whatever reasons, even the establishment of military courts, for which the government is holding talks with all parties in parliament, will not serve any useful purpose.

These courts are useful only because they punish the culprits in summary trial. And if the capital punishments are not to be carried out, there will be no sense in increasing the jails population with some more condemned prisoners - and spending public money to meet the daily requirements of such dirty people.

The government should also consult religious leaders to develop some mechanism to counter those who brainwash young people and tell them that by killing innocent people they will go to heaven – immediately.

The ulema should play some role in areas from where the would-be bombers are recruited. They should perform this duty as early as possible.