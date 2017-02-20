KAMALIA - Democratic institutions should be made stable and dignified through electoral reforms to ensure development of the country, as democratic stability and prosperity are interlinked.

Awam League (Youth Wing) leader Ch Ghulam Murtaza stated while talking to media here the other day. He said that there has always been a personal or familial rule in the name of democracy in Pakistan. “We must bring those to assemblies who are educated and have spotless character by introducing electoral reform,” he said. To pave the way for a major change in the country’s electoral system and to ensure transparent elections, a free and independent election commission should be established, he emphasised.

For the purpose, the government should bring a comprehensive bill in the Parliament after consultation with all political parties. He said that nepotism has crept into political parties as well as all major government institutions, adding now it’s time for the election commission to enforce adequate measures so that only true public representatives could be made part of the Parliament.

He regretted that a huge amount of money is spent by the candidates for their election campaigns but there seems to be no one who can ask for their resources. He urged the Election Commission to take effective steps for better future of the country.