The latest robbery by ‘Tala Tor’ Group is in a mosque’s donation box, reported Waqt News. According to the CCTV footage a man, belonging to the group, came in a rikshaw stopped at a donation box placed outside a mosque in Karachi. He broke the lock and took out all the money and escaped. They have been carrying out these activities in various areas of Karachi. Earlier they had been breaking into shops and looting them.