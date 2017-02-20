SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has termed the recent terrorist attacks in the country international conspiracy aimed to destabilise Pakistan and affect the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Pakistan had ever played its frontline role in crushing the terrorism and establishing peace in the world.

Talking to newsmen after visiting Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) he added that the anti-Pakistan elements were unable to digest the grand CPEC project, due to which they were busy hatching conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan economically and politically. He said that the whole Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice even their lives for crushing terrorism.

He added that the CPEC project would bring a revolution of prosperity in Pakistan. He said that the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a gate of prosperity and good luck for Pakistan, which would bring the economic revolution, peace, massive employment opportunities and prosperity in Pakistan.

Pakistan has made unmatched and exemplary development due to the positive policies under of the government, he said.

OPEN COURT: Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt held an open court at PML-N House Sialkot. He listened to the public problems and complaints besides issuing orders on several applications for quick relief to the perturbed people.

He said that the popularity of their political rivals had dropped to a great extent in every nook and corner of the country due to their negative politics. He said that the people have become mature and they had already rejected their Dharna politics.

The provincial minister narrated that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the business community and making efforts to resolves these problems. He said that the positive policies of the PML-N government have put the country on the way to economic stability.