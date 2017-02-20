KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Former president Asif Ali Zardari at CM House on today before the meeting on progress in Sehwan blast investigation.

The chief minister apprised Zardari on the development work and law order situation of the province. Zardari will most likely attend the meeting as well.

At the meeting, participants discussed the crackdown against banned outfits and anti-social elements.

The meeting had been called to discuss progress on the Sehwan blast investigation. Rangers, police and intelligence officials were also there in attendance at the meeting.

Speaking about the deadly blasts in country over last weeks, former president said, "Foreign forces are trying to weaken this country and it's people through terrorism but it cannot weaken us."