Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has announced that next time tickets would only be given to those do work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Chief Minister KP, Pervez Khattak was given this task of preparing for the next general elections and told that they would not give tickets to those who tarnished the image of their party.

In 2014, 14 MPAs and 8 MNAs of PTI had made a forward block against Pervez Khattak, which affected the reputation of the party. Imran Khan had taken control of situation himself then.

According to sources, PTI is considering giving tickets to 50 percent new candidates in next elections.