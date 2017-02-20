CHINIOT-The police managed to arrest a notorious proclaimed offender wanted in a triple murder case 15 years after the crime here.

According to the Muhammadwala Police, Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Kurriwala Jhang, was arrested from his hideout. SHO Wasim Afzal said that Iqbal had enmity with family of Ahmad Bakhsh in village Qadirpur, Jhang district. He said that both the families have been at daggers drawn for decades and had killed dozens of people from both sides.

The SHO said that Muhammad Iqbal had killed Muhammad Bakhsh of the family in 1994 and went into hiding. Then he murdered two sons of Muhammad Bakhsh identified as - Aslam and Akram - respectively in 2002 and 2006.

During current drive against proclaimed offenders, the Chiniot DPO formed a special under supervision of Muhammadwala Police SHO to arrest the accused. The police traced his cellphone number and arrested him from his hideout located in the remit of Muhammadwala Police. It was revealed from his cellphone data that he was working as a van driver and travelling to long destinations of Mianwali; Muzaffargarh and some far-flung district of South Punjab. He allegedly had planned to kill Muhammad Panah, the only alive member of the family of Muhammad Bakhsh. Panah is an applicant against him in murder cases.

The other day, he came to his hideout in the Shadipur, neighbouring village of Qadirabad, but his location was traced and he was arrested.