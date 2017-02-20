ASUR-The police arrested two accused for sodomising and torturing their minor cousin to death here the other day. According to police, the eight-year-old minor, resident of Mailsi, went missing a couple days ago. His parents searched him everywhere but he could be found. The other day, his sack-packed dead body was found at Kaisar Garh.

On information, the police shifted the dead body to hospital and launched search for the killer(s)

In the meanwhile, the police took two cousins of the deceased minor into custody. During investigation, Ghulam Abbas, 15, and Irfan, 13, confessed to have sodomised the minor and then tortured him to death. Further investigation is underway.

MAN CRUSHED

A man was crushed to death by a speeding bus on Multan Road. The police said that Ali Akbar, a resident of Dena Nath, was travelling on Multan Road on a bicycle when a speeding bus, coming from the rear, crushed him to death.