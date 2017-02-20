LAHORE - PPP leader Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo said that the nation was faced with two biggets challenges of terrorism and corruption due to the government's failure while it has pinned hopes on the apex court for a decision which may foil corruption.

“The nation has become well aware of the corruption of Sharif family due to the Panamagate case being heard by the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” said Wattoo, who is former PPP Punjab president and chief minister, during an exclusive interview with The Nation.

He said that apparently the accusations levelled on the Sharif family have been proved but some ministers and PML-N leaders have been trying to prove the allegations wrong. He said that the Sharif family had failed to proved themselves innocent in the apex court though they made an all-out effort not only in the court but also during media talks and talk shows.

He was of the view that the people wanted the Panamagate case decided by the Supreme Court and as judicial commission should not be formed for the purpose. He said that if the case was to be decided by a judicial commission, the prime minister and the chief minister should resign from the offices and defend them in the court.

Talking about the recent terrorist attacks across the country especially on Lahore, Peshawar, Sehwan Sharif Shrine, the PPP leader said that the government had failed to fully implement the National Action Plan. He said that the government will for the elimination of terrorism was seen nowhere in sight. He praised former army chief Raheel Sharif over his bold steps for the eradication of terrorism from the country. He said that the government was focusing on the uplift of urban areas and ignoring the rural areas. He added that the Punjab government was spending the funds meant for rural areas in Lahore projects.