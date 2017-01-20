SIALKOT - Thieves slaughtered 21 donkeys after they stole them from a brick kiln in village Lappeywali-Phalora, Pasrur in Thursday wee hours. They stole the donkeys of local three labourers Saleem, Shamas and Yousaf from the brick kiln in the village. The accused slaughtered these stolen donkeys and took away the hides/skins of these donkeys besides, leaving the meat, heads and feet of these donkeys there.