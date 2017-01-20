GUJRANWALA - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced 28 Pakistanis, who had been deported by Turkish authorities, before the court and got their remand for 14 days here on Thursday.

They were held by the Turkish force while they were crossing the border illegally and send them back to Pakistan. The FIA teams arrested them from the airport and produced before the court of Allah Yar civil judge.

On the other side, Gakhar police have arrested 71 people including three lady dancers for violating Marriage Act from a rice factory. It was reported that “Mehndi” ceremony of a Shoaib was arranged in the factory and three dancers were also invited in the ceremony. Meanwhile, some drunken participants started aerial firing and the police on a tip-off raided the factory and arrested the guests including the dancers.

ACCIDENT: One person died and another was injured in a road accidents here at Gujranwala on Wednesday. The 40 years old man was crossing the road when a speeding car crushed him to death.

Identity of the deceased is yet to be known. In another incident retired army official Abdul Rehman got injuries when a car hit his motorcycle near Qilla Didar Singh. The injured was rushed to DHQ hospital from where he was shifted to Lahore due to critical condition.