MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The officials have been prodded into action against fertilisers’ dealers who have been overcharging the farmers despite the subsidy on the fertilisers’ rates.

Mandi Bahauddin Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Sial ordered assistant commissioners of all the three tehsils to take action against the traders involved in fleecing the farmers.

Under directives of the DC, the Mandi Bahauddin AC launched a vigorous crackdown on the dealers across the district and caught many of them red handed selling fertilisers on high rates. He also imposed a collective fine of Rs42,000, warning that they will be dealt with sternly if they are found fleecing public next time.

Similarly, the Phalia AC also fined fertilisers’ dealers Rs30,000, found guilty of overcharging farmers. The Malakwal AC also visited traders’ shops and imposed a fine of Rs30,000 on them for not selling the commodity on subsidised rates.

On the occasion, DC Muzaffar Sial said that drive against profiteers will continue until they follow the government’s orders.

POLICE NICK 30 SUSPECTS

The district police, in collaboration with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), arrested 30 suspects from different localities including Nagina Cinema Chowk, Gurha Chowk, Cheema Chowk and Main Bazaar Chowk. The suspects were taken to an unknown place for interrogation.