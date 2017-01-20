MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Wednesday that his government would take all possible steps for speedy development of the remote areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir at par with the urban areas.

“Adequate funds would be provided for improvement of infrastructure in the backward districts,” Haider said while presiding over a meeting on Wednesday which reviewed the pace of progress on ongoing projects in the Jhelum valley (Hattiyaan Bala) district. He said people would be benefited from development projects.

He said special attention is being paid for the uplift of backward areas under balanced development policy. He was presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday which reviewed the pace of progress on ongoing projects in the Hattain district , he said people would be benefited from development projects.

He said with the completion of development work people will get relief. He said the AJK government had also diverted resources towards less developed areas as progress of these areas was priority of the government. The prime minister said funds saved through austerity policy and economic discipline were being spent on welfare of the masses.

He said it was a basic responsibility of departments concerned to ensure timely completion of development schemes. He said billions of rupees can be saved by promoting culture of transparency. The prime minister said billions of rupees will be spent on the construction and rehabilitation of rural roads adding that provision of modern and speedy transport facilities to the people would be ensured.

He said it is top priority of the government to develop excellent roads and health infrastructure in AJK. He said no body would be allowed to block the roads to entertain their demands. He directed the authorities concerned to make sure no road be blocked due to landslides or snow fall during the rainy season in northern areas.

“Leepa and Sudhan Gali roads must be remain opened in rainy days,he directed the Works Department. MLA Bashir Mustafa Abbasi,Commissioner Ch Tayyub and other officials were present on the occasion.