ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Anusha Rahman has urged the world community to use next-generation technologies to support those who were deprived of access to justice.

According to a spokesman for the IT ministry, Anusha while sharing her views at a session on “From Fear to Hope: Leadership on the Road to Justice”, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, said that in order to achieve strong and stable societies, effective governance and development goals, the global community must address the needs of the people who were deprived of access to justice.

With the advent of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels”, the world has a unique opportunity for a more advanced, stronger development agenda with concrete actions to support basic access to justice using next generation technologies, she said. The minister also emphasized to work together to develop and foster collaborative and multi-stakeholder support for technological platforms and networks to advance universal access to justice through ICTs.

The minister also participated in a high-level discussion session on “Modern Slavery: A Hidden Crime”. The Prime Minister of United Kingdom Theresa May was the lead panellist on. The panel highlighted that modern slavery was an international crime and involved a substantial number of source and transit countries. On the sidelines, the minister met with different top executives of the WEF as well as other government and industrial leaders and invited industry giants to initiate collaboration with the government of Pakistan for ICT development.