QUETTA:- At least two personnel of paramilitary force were killed on Thursday as unidentified terrorists opened fire on them in Kohlu area of Balochistan. The terror attack at Kahan, neighbourhood of Kohlu, left two constables of Levis force dead. The deceased were later identified as constable Shero and Khawand Bukhsh. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police have lodged a case against unidentified culprits and launched investigation into the case.–Online