LONDON - British broadcaster BBC has rejected claims that it has launched an internal investigation into its story regarding Park Lane properties of the ruling Sharif family.

“We stand by our journalism and are satisfied that this story meets our editorial standards including accuracy and impartiality,” said BBC in a statement on Twitter.

“There is no internal investigation into this BBC reporter (Ather Kazmi) nor this news story (When were Park Lane flats purchased, or sold?),” the British broadcaster added.

The clarification comes following a report carried by a section of the Pakistani press that BBC has launched an internal inquiry against its reporter about his “misleading” story on Park Lane flats.

In a Facebook post, the organisation rejected the claim, saying that there was no such investigation being undertaken at BBC regarding the story. It went on to say that it stood by the report and that it met BBC’s editorial standards including accuracy and impartiality.