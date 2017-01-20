Rawalpindi - The Airports Security Force (ASF) has recovered six bullets from the luggage of a passenger at the Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) during checking, sources informed on Thursday.

According to sources, a passenger Muhammad Babar had arrived at the BBIIAP and intended to fly off to Jeddah. During the scanning of luggage at the airport, three bullets of SMG and the same quantity cartridges of 12 bore riffle were recovered from the luggage of the passenger, they said. ASF has taken the passenger into custody and later handed over to local police for further investigation. Meanwhile, police registered a case against unknown men for killing a 22-year-old man namely Ijaz ul Haq at an agricultural farmhouse in Gujar Khan.

The case registered by Police Station Gujar Khan officials on the complaint of Zafar ul Haq, father of the deceased.

Talking to The Nation, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Syed Ali said the man Ijaz ul Haq had left his house after quarrelling with family and started living at a farmhouse. He said the man found dead in his room. “Unknown killer shot him dead at point-blank range,” ASP said. He told police recovered a pistol nearby the dead body. He said the dead body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. He said police lodged a murder case against unknown killer and started investigation.