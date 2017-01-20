ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of seven out of 17 ventilators lying out of order at Services Hospital, Lahore.

The action was taken on reports that hundreds of patients requiring intensive care were suffering due to shortage of ventilators and were using the urgent alternate of ambu bag. It was also reported that only three ventilators of ICU children ward were functional. The chief justice of Pakistan directed the Punjab chief secretary to probe the matter and submit his report within 10 days.

Another notice taken by the chief justice relates to imputation of three fingers of a newborn baby in Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore. The action was taken on the reports that the hand of a newborn was burnt due to negligence of doctors, which resulted in subsequent imputation of his thumb and two fingers.

The chief justice directed Medical Director, Children Hospital, Lahore, to submit a detailed report within three days.