ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of a minor being raped and tortured in Karachi.

The action was taken on reports that she was tried to be murdered after being raped by unidentified people and was thrown into the drain. Her body was found beside the Korangi causeway with severe injuries of torture. She was admitted in Civil Hospital, Karachi in serious condition.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice has directed IGP, Sindh, to submit report within 48 hours.