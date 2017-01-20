KASUR/TOBA TEK SINGH - The police claimed to have killed a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) during an alleged shootout with police in Bahadurpura here the other day.

The PO was wanted by the police in different cases of dacoity, robbery and illegal weapons like heinous crime. The dacoit also killed a police sub-inspector Qasim Ali about ten years ago during a shootout with police.

According to DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the CIA Police, on a tip-off, raided hideout of PO Nasir alias Nasiri in Bahadurpura area where he was hiding along with accomplices. Seeing police party coming towards him, the accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police which the police retaliated befittingly. When the firing stopped, the police found a dacoit in critical condition who told his name Nasir alias Nasiri. The police also recovered a Kalashnikov and bullets from him. His accomplices, however, managed to escape under the cover of dense fog. The police shifted the injured dacoit to hospital but he died on the way. The police have formed special teams to arrest the fleeing accused.

ACCIDENTS: Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents here the other day. According to police, a truck cleaner was electrocuted after he came in contact with live electricity wires during a road accident.

The Rajana Police said that Bagh Ali was on the way to Rajana from Faisalabad on a truck. As he reached near Rajana, he attempted to overtake another truck. As a result, the vehicle skidded off the road and rammed into an electricity pole. Resultantly, Bagh Ali came in contact with live electricity wires and died instantly.

On the other hand, a woman was found dead in Chak 182/GB. According to the Rajana Police, some passersby spotted the dead body of a 35-year-old woman - Sumaira Bibi - in a canal and informed the police. On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted from Gojra here the other day. According to the Gojra Police, 14-year-olg girl, student of Class VIII and a resident of Khalid Park locality, was on the way back home from school when the accused Arsalan of Chak 97/JB, along with accomplices, bundled her into a car and took her to an unknown place. The police launched investigation.