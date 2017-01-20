SIALKOT - The Rangpura police have registered a murder case against a doctor and staff of a government hospital for thrashing and killing a patient here on Thursday.

Dr Sajid, a senior doctor at Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, and surgical ward’s security guard and sweepers alleged thrashed, dragged and tortured the patient and his family. As a result, the patient succumbed to injuries as he had fallen from the stretcher and suffered a neck injury.

The police have registered hte case (No.20/2017) on the report of victim Afzaal’s elder brother Ashfaq, a resident of Ghunsaarpur-Gandeywali. According to the FIR, Afzaal was feeling appendix pain and was taken to the surgical ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Wednesday night.

His brother told the police that the patient was taken to the surgical ward on a stretcher for emergency medical treatment as his condition was critical due to the growing appendix pain.

The FIR revealed that on seeing the patient, the on duty doctor became angry and called the security guard and sweeper of the surgical ward and started thrashing, dragging and beating the patient and his heirs. The accused also threw down the patient. He fell down from the stretcher, got severe neck injury and died on the spot due to this severe head injury, the family alleged.

The doctor, security guard and the sweeper also slapped the patient and his heirs in the surgical ward instead of giving the medical treatment. The patient suffering from severe appendix pain lost his life after receiving severe neck injury.

After this sad demise of the patient Afzaal, the accused doctor Sajid fled away from the spot. However, the other paramedical staff tried to save the life of the victim, but it all remained in vain and he died there. Rangpura police have started investigation with no arrest in this regard.

However, the reason behind the nasty matter was not yet made clear.

The doctor told newsmen by phone from some unknown place that the heirs of the victim first misbehaved with him and also thrashed him for not giving instant medical treatment to the patient. Then he (the doctor) retaliated and the tragedy occurred there, he said.

Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Ghunsaarpur-Gandeywali Sialkot tehsil. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended his funeral.

On the other hand, Medical Superintendent Khalid Faiz Butt has also recommended the high-ups of the provincial health department to suspend the doctor. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail took notice of the incident, and ordered a probe. He appointed ADCG Dr Umer Sher Chatta as the inquiry officer. He added that all the responsible people would be brought to task.

Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot Principal Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary ordered a probe into this nasty matter. He said that a special inquiry team comprising the senior doctors has already started probe into the matter. The principal added that the guilty people would be brought to task after this inquiry, as the inquiry team would complete the probe and submit its inquiry report within two days.

