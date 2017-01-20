KHYBER AGENCY - The Pak border security forces once again restricted entry of Afghan national drivers and conductors and asked them not to cross into Pakistan via Torkham border without legal travelling documents.

The security forces sources informed that on the direction of high-ups, all Afghan citizens including conductors of trucks were asked to produce their valid travelling documents while crossing into Pakistan.

However, the drivers of the vehicles would be permitted on road-pass, the official said.

In reaction, Afghan transport union announced strike against the fresh restriction policy by the Pak officials, refused to cross into Pakistan and parked their vehicles on Afghanistan side of Torkham border.

A nominated jirga of Afghan transporters comprising Haji Qasim and Khushal visited Pak Torkham, and met the officials and apprised them of their grievances.

The Pak officials assured them that their complaints would be conveyed to the high officials for consideration.

The representatives the transport union were of the view that they could not meet terms and conditions of the immediate border crossing plan pertaining to the transporters as it was impossible for them to be indulged in visa process for brief travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the border management scheme, implemented at Torkham border, the transport community was spared of border limitations and drivers were allowed to enter on road pass or rahdari card while the conductors without passport had to pay Rs2,000 fine.

MAN CARRYING FAKE ID CARDS, ORIGINAL PASSPORTS NABBED

Fake Pakistani identity cards and passports were recovered from a member of alleged human trafficking group at Torkham border on Thursday.

The border security forces officials told that the on-duty officials during routine checking recovered 13 fake identity cards and 14 original Pakistani passports from the possession of Afghanistan bound Afghan citizen.

The illegal cards had been pasted to his body with tape by the human trafficker when he was nabbed, sources said.

During investigation, the accused revealed important information upon which, the security forces raided in Peshawar and arrested head of the human smuggling group, identified as Shafi.

An imported passport machine was also recovered that was utilised for making the passport.