ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq Friday said his petition is not against any single person but corruption and hoped the result of Panamagate scandal case will be out in favor of the nation.

Talking to media at the premises of Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said the rule of law will prevail in the society if a VIP person is sentenced, adding, and “We are striving for the rule of law in the country.”

“PM should be declared disqualified since he told a lie on floor of the house.” Siraj said.

If the Article 62, 63 is not enforced we can’t be a honest nation till the day of judgment, he was of the opinion.

“We have full confidence over our lawyer. He effectively gave his arguments today. Siraj hoped that his party will win the case,” he added.